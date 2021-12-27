Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered locally last week.

According to data from Ottawa Public Health, 99,821 shots were administered locally between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25. Of those, 87,381 were booster shots.

The booster campaign has ramped up significantly in the past few weeks. During the week of Dec. 12 to 18, more than 75,000 doses were administered, 83 per cent of which were boosters. The week before that, the city had administered 33,520 doses total.

To date, more than 243,000 residents of Ottawa have had booster shots, including 70 per cent of residents 80 and older and 64 per cent of residents in their 70s.

In all, 85 per cent of Ottawa's total population has had at least one dose and 79 per cent have had two or more.

Sixty per cent of five-to-11-year-olds have had their first dose and 811 kids that age have had two.

OTTAWA COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 890,361

Ottawa residents with two doses: 819,592

Ottawa residents with three doses: 243,889

Percent of population 5 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Percent of population 5 and older with two doses: 83 per cent

(Ottawa Public Health data as of Dec. 27)

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

5-11: 60 per cent (46,696 people)

12-17: 93 per cent (64,624 people)

18-29: 84 per cent (156,923 people)

30-39: 89 per cent (132,331 people)

40-49: 93 per cent (125,485 people)

50-59: 93 per cent (132,318 people)

60-69: 97 per cent (113,505 people)

70-79: 101** per cent (74,782 people)

80 and older: 102 per cent** (42,414 people)

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

5-11: 1 per cent (811 people)

12-17: 89 per cent (61,762 people)

18-29: 80 per cent (149,272 people)

30-39: 86 per cent (127,283 people)

40-49: 90 per cent (122,349 people)

50-59: 91 per cent (129,624 people)

60-69: 96 per cent (111,619 people)

70-79: 100 per cent (73,823 people)

80 and older: 100 per cent (41,696 people)

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with three doses

5-11: 0

12-17: 1 per cent (357 people)

18-29: 10 per cent (17,963 people)

30-39: 13 per cent (19,638 people)

40-49: 16 per cent (22,239 people)

50-59: 36 per cent (50,871 people)

60-69: 49 per cent (56,666 people)

70-79: 64 per cent (47,232 people)

80 and older: 70 per cent (28,933 people)

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**The population estimates OPH uses suggest there are 74,077 people aged 70-79 in Ottawa and 41,522 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure, which is why percentages are above 100.