Nearly 1,000 speeding tickets issued over long weekend in eastern Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police says officers issued hundreds of tickets for speeding, stunt driving, and seatbelt violations on highways across eastern Ontario.

Prior to the Easter long weekend, the OPP had issued a warning that there would be no tolerance for anyone putting the safety of others at risk.

“Buckle-up or use approved child restraint seats,” said the OPP in a news release on Wednesday.

Police say 957 tickets were isueds for speeding, 20 for stunt driving and 101 for seatbelt infractions.

Meanwhile, 25 people have been charged with impaired driving. And when it comes to distracted driving, 23 people are facing charges.

While safety is everyone’s responsibility, police say, the OPP will be out and about all summer long enforcing road safety regulations, reads the release.

"Speeding contributes to fatal collisions or ones resulting in serious injuries. This is one factor that is completely within the driver's ability to control," said inspector Walid Kandar, OPP Regional Traffic and Marine Manager.

"OPP officers will be out all spring and summer, watching for those who choose to ignore posted speed limits and put lives at risk."