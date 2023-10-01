Ottawa

    • Near-record heat possible on first day of October

    A sunny Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A sunny Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    A stretch of summerlike weather continues for Ottawa with the possibility it could be one of the warmest October firsts in 20 years.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 26 C on Sunday with a humidex of 31. The record high for Oct. 1 set at the Ottawa Airport is 26.4 C, back in 2002. A high of 27.8 C was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm weather station in 1922.

    The average high for this time of year is closer to 16 C.

    Expect some cloudier conditions as the day progresses, but the sky should clear out again overnight with a low of 9 C.

    Monday's forecast is sunny in the morning with a few clouds and a small chance of showers in the afternoon. The high is 25 C with a humidex of 27. Ottawa has not seen any significant rain since Sept. 19.

    Tuesday's outlook is sunny with another possibility of record-breaking weather as the high could reach 28 C. Wednesday could also see record-breaking heat with a high of 28 C.

    The forecast for the end of the week is cloudy.

