

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario’s NDP made history in the riding of Ottawa-Vanier this weekend.

Lyra Evans was nominated the party’s candidate for the June 7th provincial election.

The NDP says Evans is the first openly transgender candidate in Ontario history.

On Twitter, Evans said “I’m thrilled to be the first openly trans candidate for a major political party in Ontario. I’m so glad to have support from so many people.”