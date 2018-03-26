NDP nominates first transgender candidate
NDP delegates gather on the party convention floor in Ottawa, Friday, February 16, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 3:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 1:21PM EDT
Ontario’s NDP made history in the riding of Ottawa-Vanier this weekend.
Lyra Evans was nominated the party’s candidate for the June 7th provincial election.
The NDP says Evans is the first openly transgender candidate in Ontario history.
On Twitter, Evans said “I’m thrilled to be the first openly trans candidate for a major political party in Ontario. I’m so glad to have support from so many people.”
I'm honoured to be the NDP nominee for Ottawa Vanier and the first openly trans candidate for MPP in Ontario's history. It's time to fight for progressive change & make a difference! #letsmakehistory #onpoli— Lyra Evans (@Lyra_NDP) March 25, 2018