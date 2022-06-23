NCC will unveil future plans for LeBreton Flats today
The National Capital Commission will provide an update on the future redevelopment of LeBreton Flats this morning, as Senators fans dream of a possible NHL arena on the land west of downtown Ottawa.
The NCC's board of directors will receive an update on the "Building LeBreton Project" at 11:15 a.m. as part of the regular meeting.
In December, the NCC launched a request for expressions of interest for two parcels of land at LeBreton Flats, seeking "bold and transformational" ideas for attractions. The first site is a six-acre parcel of land along Albert Street between City Centre Avenue and Preston Street, while the smaller site is a 1.2-acre parcel along the Ottawa River.
The NCC has released few details about the submissions to redevelop the land, only saying in April that it had received "multiple bids" for a major attraction. The NCC hoped to sign a letter of intent with the preferred proponent in time for today's meeting.
Potential bidders are prohibited from speaking about possible bids for the LeBreton Flats land until the successful proponent is chosen.
Speaking with reporters before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals last week, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the Senators were looking at a downtown rink.
"I know that the Senators are involved in a process in an attempt to see what the opportunity might be for a new arena at LeBreton Flats," Bettman said on June 15.
Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away on March 28. Melnyk left the organization to his daughters, Anna and Olivia, and Bettman says the Senators are "completely stable and functioning in the ordinary course."
The NCC is hoping to finalize a lease for LeBreton Flats by the end of the year.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the NCC board of director's meeting on our website. The meeting begins at 9 a.m., with the "Building LeBreton Project" update scheduled for 11:15 a.m.
