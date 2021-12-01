OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is seeking "bold and transformational" ideas for attractions at LeBreton Flats as it launches a new process to redevelop land on the site.

The NCC has launched a request for expressions of interest for two parcels of the land just west of downtown, which the commission hopes will feature major attractions.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said in a news release. “We are looking for visionaries and trailblazers who share our passion and excitement for the possibilities of this incredible place.

“We want to draw ideas for attractions that are both bold and transformational.”

The first site is a six-acre parcel of land along Albert Street between City Centre Avenue and Preston Street, east of the Bayview LRT station.

The other smaller site is a 1.2-acre parcel along an inlet of the Ottawa River, which the NCC says offers “an outstanding location for a smaller venue.”

“The major attractions are hoped to be a regional, national and international draw for sports, music and entertainment, arts and culture and/or recreational purposes,” the REI says.

The sites will become important anchors for the surrounding development, which will eventually become home to 7,500 residents and 4,000 workers.

“What does a major attraction look like? Some people think sports arena, some think concert hall, some think exposition space, and some have other ideas,” the REI says. “We are leaving the canvas blank so creative minds can suggest innovative and financially sound concepts that could capture our interest.”

The last time major attractions were planned for LeBreton Flats was when the Ottawa Senators-led bid to redevelop the site.

That bid, which would have included an NHL arena, fell apart after a legal dispute between Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and development partner Trinity Developments.

You can read the entire request for expressions of interest here. The NCC is asking proponents to submit their ideas by the end of February 2022. Evaluation of the proposals will take place in March and April.