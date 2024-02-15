NCC not giving up on Skateway reopening during last weekend of Winterlude
The National Capital Commission says it is staying optimistic the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen as early as this weekend.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"After last night’s snowfall, crews flooded the Skateway this morning to thicken the ice," the NCC said on social media Friday.
"We expect the water to continue to freeze overnight and will assess the ice tomorrow to determine whether we have sufficient thickness and quality."
Crews from the National Capital Commission were out flooding the surface on Friday trying to get the ice ready for the weekend.
"I do hope to get the chance to skate on the Rideau Canal this year, especially since last year, it was closed," said Mary Kilby, an Ottawa resident.
Ice carvers on Sparks Street at Winterlude. Feb. 16, 2024. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)"It would be lovely if they were open, but it’s a pretty rough surface right now so I’m not sure what the set up is going to be to smooth it out," said Alison Eddy, who lives near the canal.
Reopening the Skateway would be a major boost to the final weekend of Winterlude, which so far hasn’t seen the canal open at all.
"Of course, we want nothing but for the canal to open. We are crossing our fingers like everyone else that we will get some wonderful news from the NCC," said Melanie Brault, a spokesperson for Heritage Canada.
It’s also a bonus for nearby businesses, like Delysees Luxury Desserts, which opened four months ago in Lansdowne.
"I hope so of course not just for the business aspect, but the canal is such an important aspect of Ottawa and for people to enjoy the festivities of course," said Fred Naggar, the creative director of the business.
A wet Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa. Skating remains prohibited on the melting ice surface in the nation's capital amid unseasonably high temperatures. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)The Skateway has been closed since Jan. 25 when mild weather and freezing rain made the ice unsafe, after being open for only four days this season.
This week's evening temperatures have been consistently closer to the ideal -10 C the NCC wants for the canal to open. The NCC says it usually needs between 10 to 14 days of consecutive cold weather between -10 C to -20 C before opening the Skateway.
Environment Canada is predicting overnight lows to reach -12 C on Friday and -16 C on Saturday.
A weather advisory issued late Wednesday afternoon says the capital could see 5 to 10 cm on Thursday afternoon into the evening. Snow is often less than ideal for the Skateway because it insulates the ice and prevents freezing, the NCC says.
Last month's reopening was the first time the Skateway reopened in nearly 700 days.
The Rideau Canal Skateway is one of the main attractions for the annual Winterlude festival in Ottawa and Gatineau, which also wraps up this weekend.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
House committee tells Loblaw and Walmart to sign grocery code or risk legislation
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9M, barred from N.Y. business for 3 years, judge rules
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Third-grade science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Team Canada without lead Harris as it looks for fifth straight Scotties title
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Tiger Woods withdraws from Riviera with flu symptoms. His 2024 debut lasts only 24 holes
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera.
Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Toronto
-
'A huge, huge issue:' Growing number of food delivery bikes on Toronto-area commuter trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
Toronto Public Health confirms case of measles in infant
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
-
Shooting in North York sends teenager to hospital
A teenage boy has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North York Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
-
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
-
Montreal Jeopardy! champs make triumphant returns in new tournament
Diandra D'Alessio and Vince Bacani both won their quarter-final matches this week in the 'Champions Wildcard' tournament and are now moving on to the semi-finals.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Sudbury recovers part of $1.5M taken by fraudsters
Greater Sudbury has managed to recover just more than $1 million of the $1.5 million the city was duped into sending to thieves.
-
Sudbury Five declared winner after opposing team left the court
It was a bizarre ending to Thursday night's Sudbury Five basketball game with the opposing team walking off the court before the end.
London
-
London police investigating another detention centre death
London Police Service (LPS) investigators are looking into another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Friday.
-
London needs to secure more funding before the search for additional homeless hub locations can resume
Six months after the city sought out agencies to operate the first service hubs for homeless Londoners— two sites have opened. However, expanding the rollout will require securing more funding.
-
London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run
London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
'We are saying no': Manitoba refuses licence for controversial silica sand extraction project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
-
Three charged following fatal North End shooting
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death at a North End rooming house Thursday morning.
-
Relatives of fallen Second World War airman found in Winnipeg
A group in the Netherlands holding a ceremony to honour fallen Second World War soldiers has tracked down relatives of a Manitoba servicemen who died in combat.
Kitchener
-
Five teens charged with smash and grab robbery at Waterloo mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being auctioned off for Ontario charities
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior says alarm company won’t cancel dead husband’s contract
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
-
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
-
Team Alberta ready to rock at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts
This is new territory for Team Alberta skip Selena Sturmay. She’s never played in Alberta colours at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.
-
Sask. has nearly exhausted its supply of free COVID-19 tests
Saskatchewan's health ministry says its free, at-home COVID-19 test supply is almost gone.
Edmonton
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Senior in life-threatening condition after crash, impaired driving charges pending
Charges are pending against an Alberta man after a weekend crash that left a senior with life-threatening injuries.
-
RCMP shoot person accused of stabbing woman east of Edmonton
Two people were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the Vegreville, Alta., area Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. has gained 708 family doctors over the last year. Here's where they're working
Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 708 more doctors are practising longitudinal family medicine in the province this year than last year. This week, his office shared data on where those net new family doctors are working.
-
Former Victoria police board member files complaint against VicPD amid corruption controversy
A man who resigned from the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board over ethical concerns has filed a complaint against the Victoria Police Department in response to a corruption scandal.
-
Prince Harry tries out wheelchair curling in Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Canadian singer Michael Buble sat in wheelchairs and used sticks to toss rocks across a curling rink in Vancouver in an event aimed at promoting the Invictus Games to be held in B.C. next year.
Regina
-
'Historic decision': Saskatchewan government says pronoun law may go to Supreme Court
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. has nearly exhausted its supply of free COVID-19 tests
Saskatchewan's health ministry says its free, at-home COVID-19 test supply is almost gone.
-
Regina Humane Society faces unprecedented number of dogs in shelter care
The Regina Humane Society says they are dealing with an influx of dogs arriving at the shelter and are in need of adopters or fosters.