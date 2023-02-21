NCC keeping fingers crossed for Rideau Canal Skateway as cold temperatures move in

Cold temperatures are in the forecast this week and the National Capital Commission is keeping its fingers crossed.

The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed, missing all of Winterlude because of warmer than average weather all winter. The latest forecast, however, has several cold nights in the forecast, including a low of -24 C heading into Saturday morning.

However, conditions remain "thin" and "porous", according to a recent tweet in the form of a Pawn Stars meme.

Ottawa: Surely this cold helps?



— Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 21, 2023

In a more serious update, the NCC says it cannot deploy its maintenance vehicles on the ice at this time and it appears there won't be skating this week.

"This week’s colder weather might improve the quality of the ice," the NCC said. "We are monitoring the ice closely and will reassess its condition at the end of the week."

Other updates:



❌ We can’t deploy maintenance vehicles on the Skateway at this time

🤞 This week’s colder weather might improve the quality of the ice

— Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 21, 2023

This is the first time that the Rideau Canal Skateway has been closed for the entirety of Winterlude. The skateway is usually the star attraction of the annual winter festival and its extended closure has affected businesses that rely on skaters, such at BeaverTails.

The latest start to a skating season that actually opened is Feb. 2, 2002.