NCC eyes new bistro at Mackenzie King Estates

The National Capital Commission is hoping to open a new bistro for visitors at Mackenzie King Estates in Gatineau Park.

Following the successful launch of operations of bistros in Ottawa's Confederation Park, Remic Rapids and Patterson Creek, the NCC wants to expand operations to Mackenzie King Estate and Bate Island.

"The NCC is looking for an operator who can present a sophisticated, yet family friendly menu for grab-and-go, indoor, and outdoor dining," the NCC said about the potential bistro at Mackenzie King Estate in Gatineau Park.

The bistro would operate in the existing restaurant and kitchen, located on the ground floor of the Moorside Cottage.

The NCC is hoping to launch the pilot project at Mackenzie King Estate on May 12.

Mackenzie King Estate is the legacy of former Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, who owned the property for close to 50 years.