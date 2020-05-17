OTTAWA -- Cyclists, joggers and pedestrians have more room to get some exercise along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The National Capital Commission has announced the westbound lanes will be closed to motor vehicle traffic between Carling Avenue and Booth Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

UPDATE | Pilot project to partially close the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to vehicle traffic between Booth St. and CARLING Ave. from 8am-4pm this long weekend, May 16-May 18, to provide local residents with more space for outdoor wellbeing�� https://t.co/6olp6YL3M3?… |#ottnews pic.twitter.com/eqL5vhIEK7 — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) May 17, 2020

When the NCC announced the closure of the parkway to cars, the plan was to close the road between Dominion Street and Booth Street.

In a tweet, the NCC thanks OC Transpo for routing buses away from the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to allow the westbound SJAM to be open for cyclists, runners and walkers all the way to Carling Avenue for the long weekend.

Both the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway will be closed to vehicles on weekends until May 31.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to vehicles daily between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until May 24.