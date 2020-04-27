OTTAWA -- A pilot project by the National Capital Commission to give residents of the densest parts of the city some space to get outdoors in a safe, physically distant way will continue for another two weeks.

The NCC closed a stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway from Laurier Avenue to Fifth Avenue to vehicle traffic for 12 hours a day last week. The goal was to give people who live nearby a chance to walk, run, or cycle along the Rideau Canal with enough space to keep well apart from others.

The NCC warned if people didn't practice proper physical distancing or if the QED turned into a "destination" for people from other parts of the city, the pilot project could be cancelled. The first phase of the project was scheduled to end Sunday.

In an update Monday, the NCC said users overwhelmingly followed the rules, so the project will continue until May 10.

"The NCC conducted an online survey of users, as well as on-site monitoring. The monitoring results indicate that users are overwhelmingly respecting physical distancing directives when using the QED. Furthermore, user survey results indicate both a high degree of support for the initiative as well as a highly localized use (89 percent for both)," the NCC said in a press release.

The closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The NCC says it plans to share more news about the use of parks, pathways, and trails soon.

Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard praised the move and suggested more streets may soon be closed off to vehicles for physical distancing.

The NCC is inviting members of the public to provide feedback on the pilot project to temporarily close Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicle traffic. You can fill out the survey on the NCC website.