

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live with files from CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission has given the RendezVous LeBreton group more time to work out its differences.

The NCC’s Board of Directors voted in December to terminate its deal with the group, if they didn't finalized a plan by the NCC's January board meeting.

But on Monday, the NCC granted a request by former Ontario Chief Justice Warren Winkler to extend the termination notice in order to continue mediation. RendezVous LeBreton now has until February 28, 2019 to work out a deal.

Earlier this month, GBA Associates announced Winkler had been asked to assist in mediation with Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, Trinity Founder John Ruddy and project manager Graham Bird.

CTV News has learned the mediation now includes talks with the second place group Devcore Canderel DLS group.

The DCDLS bid is supported by Canderel and power corporation’s Andre Desmarais.