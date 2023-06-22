NCC extends due diligence period with Ottawa Senators for LeBreton Flats arena

The National Capital Commission has extended the period of due diligence for the Ottawa Senators to explore an arena at LeBreton Flats until the fall, following the announcement a group led by Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the NHL club.

The NCC and Capital Sports Development Inc. announced in June, 2022 the signing of a memorandum of understanding towards the development of a major event centre on the land west of Ottawa. The NCC had hoped to sign a long-term lease by the fall.

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum says in the last couple of days, the Senators asked for an extension of the due diligence period.

"We originally contemplated 12 months, with an opportunity for an extension. We, of course, agreed," Nussbaum told reporters following the NCC board of directors meeting.

"We understand that the new ownership group is going to need some time to figure things out and take a look at the MOU and engage with us on that. So we've extended that period through to the fall."

Nussbaum says he met with Andlauer in the spring when several prospective owners for the Ottawa Senators visited Ottawa.

"We're, of course, very excited to work with Mr. Andlauer and his partners. I know there's still a number of steps between confirmation and now, but we're hopeful and excited to work with them in the months to come."

In recent weeks, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has floated several other locations for a new library between Bayview Yards and the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road. He has also mentioned a possible new location may open up in downtown Ottawa as the federal government looks to sell off some properties.

Nussbaum says it will be up to the new owners to decide where to build a new NHL-sized arena, but is confident LeBreton Flats is an ideal location.

"We're quite confident based on the fact that on two occasions we've put out requests for proposals or interest and twice the Senators team have felt that LeBreton Flats is a good site for them," Nussbaum said.

"I think that's a combination of the fact that it's a site that's shovel ready, it's in close proximity to two LRT stations, I think the fact that there is an opportunity and flexibility for lands beyond that which was defined in the MOU is important.

"Until otherwise notified, the message has been clear to us there's strong interest in building an arena there."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and others have suggested the proposed 6.3 hectares of land at LeBreton Flats may be too small for a new arena. Nussbaum says there is more land available under the terms of the memorandum of understanding with the Senators.

"On the question of land, we've been clear that within the MOU there is an opportunity for flexibility. I think that's important; that was a message we sent to all the short-listed groups, including Mr. Andlauer," Andlauer said.

"So there is an opportunity for us to explore that flexibility in the context of the discussions of the MOU towards a lease agreement."