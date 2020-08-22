OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission plans to remove 30 dead or dying trees along Confederation Boulevard and some of its parks over the next three weeks.

In a statement, the NCC says there are trees that pose a safety hazard for pedestrians and motorists along Wellington Street, Elgin Street, Mackenzie Avenue and Sussex Drive in Ottawa and along Laurier Street in Gatineau.

Most of the trees are between 15 and 40 years of age. The NCC says the trees consist of:

Elms that have succumbed to Dutch elm disease despite years of treatment to extend their life or ensure their survival

Maple, oak, linden hackberry, apple and cedar trees that have succumbed to environmental and urban stresses

More than two dozen trees were cut down along Confederation Boulevard last September.

Dutch elm disease is a fungus that spreads through the tree's roots and causes it to slowly decay. The NCC says since the 1970s, Dutch elm disease has decimated the elm tree population in the capital region.

Maintenance cress will begin removing the affected trees on Monday, with the work taking place outside of peak hours.

The National Capital Commission says the trees will be replaced at an "appropriate time" with species that are compatible with the surroundings and are in keeping with the character of Confederation Boulevard.