OTTAWA -- The Tulip Festival normally signals the start of the festival season in Ottawa but, with COVID-19, there won't be a normal tulip festival even if the tulips are still there.

The organizers of the Tulip Festival have already announced plans to hold celebrations online. The National Capital Commission has said the normal festival amenities at places like Dow's Lake, and Commissioners Park will not be present, even if the tulips will be.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said he's hopeful people will stay away and enjoy the tulips virtually this year.

"The Tulip Festival organizers have done a really excellent job to encourage people to think about that from an online point of view," Nussbaum said. "We, at the NCC, are asking people not to go. This is not the year to go see tulips."

Nevertheless, Nussbaum knows people are going to want to go and see the tulips up close, as they have every year. He told CTV Morning Live's Annette Goerner the NCC will be keeping an eye on the crowds.

"We are ready. If we find that there are too many people on site, we'll have plans in place," Nussbaum said.

When pressed for specifics on what those "plans" may be, Nussbaum only suggested the possibility of putting up fences to keep people away, while insisting he hopes such measures won't be needed.

"We'll have to monitor and if there are, in fact, people who are gathering there, we will use fencing or other mechanisms to discourage people from staying and gathering."

Paths and parkways

Nussbaum said the NCC is weighing the options for a possible return of Sunday Bike Days, or something similar, but added he still wants to avoid making any closed parkways a "destination" for people looking for a way to be active outdoors.

But he had more questions than answers and said it depends on public health guidelines.

"How do we manage that balance between wanting to give people space but not creating destinations? Those are the questions we have to work through," Nussbaum said. "As the public health directives change, how can we be ready to provide people with more outdoor space? We will look at whether or not it's feasible for us to have a Sunday Bike Day event this year, but can we do it in a way that it doesn't become a destination and that's respectful of public health directives?"

The NCC extended its pilot project on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway after Nussbaum said most people played by the rules.

The pilot project on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will continue until May 10.