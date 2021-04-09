OTTAWA -- Runners, walkers and cyclists will have a little bit more room to get some exercise and enjoy the summer-like temperatures this weekend.

The National Capital Commission says in light of the Ontario government's stay-at-home order and the unseasonably high temperatures in the forecast, it will close both the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway to motor vehicles this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will also be closed.

The NCC says roads will be open for active transportation options this weekend.

Here is a look at the road closures:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (2.4 kilometres): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, located on the west side of the Rideau Canal, from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Booth Street to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

The NCC says it will provide more information later this month on possible options for active transportation for the rest of the spring and summer for parkways in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.