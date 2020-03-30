OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is advising drivers that a section of Colonel By Drive will be closed Tuesday, March 31, for work to remove facilities from the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The NCC says a section of Colonel By Drive, between Hawthorne and Daly avenues, will be closed to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to remove a skate rental trailer and concession equipment from the Rideau Canal Skateway.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the northbound lane of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, at Fifth Avenue will be reduced. Flagpeople will be on site.

Some sections of the Rideau Canal pathways may be closed for a short period during the removal of these facilities.