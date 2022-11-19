NCC closing 24 Sussex Drive and Ottawa receives the first snowfall of the season: Top five stories this week
The NCC is set to begin work on 24 Sussex Drive and Ottawa receives the first snowfall of the season.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission announced this week it was beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive to begin work to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
No one has lived at the prime minister's official residence since 2015, and the building is in "critical" condition, according to a 2021 report.
In a statement, the NCC said it is relocating residence employees and preparing the main building for abatement and other related work.
"Over the coming weeks, the site will be closed to provide easier access for proper planning of this work, which will include the abatement of designated substances such as asbestos, as well as the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems," the NCC said in a statement.
"Procurement for this project will occur over the winter months to ensure the prompt start of abatement work in Spring 2023. The work to be carried out as part of this project must be completed regardless of any future decision on the residence."
A June 2021 report from the NCC said it would cost $36.6 million to restore 24 Sussex Drive to "good" condition.
A gardener works on the grounds at the Prime Minister's residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, Tuesday May 6, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson
Cop delivers traffic ticket to driver's home hours after confrontation, Ottawa man says
An Ottawa man is raising concerns about the actions of a police officer after a road incident last month.
Matt Baczynski says he passed the driver on the shoulder of Mitch Owens Road, which led to a warning that the off-duty officer would be visiting his home later that day with a ticket.
"By the time I got to his tail, I got a little bit close and had to brake really hard to slow down to 65 kilometres an hour," Baczynski said. "Shortly after that he turned on his blinker to turn left and as he started braking, just near Bowesville Road, I decided to try to manoeuvre around him and pass him on the shoulder, there’s a paved shoulder here. From what I understand that’s legal and I’ve always done that."
Moments after, Baczynski says the driver cancelled the left turn and instead followed behind him. At one point, he said someone used an obscene hand gesture from the vehicle.
"He decided to come up on my right side cause the light turned red and at that point he yelled to open the window," he said.
The video supplied to CTV News Ottawa includes audio where a man can be heard yelling, "Put your window down. Hey guys, I’m an off-duty police officer, you run me off the road again and I’ll be paying you a visit tonight, you understand that? Slow down."
Six hours later, Baczynski says the officer knocked on his door with another office to issue two tickets.
He reported what happened to the Ottawa Police Service professional standards section.
Matt Baczynski of Ottawa says hours after a confrontation with a motorist, an Ottawa police officer delivered two traffic tickets to his home. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
An off-duty Ottawa police officer was killed in a crash while driving home from work early Friday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say a passenger vehicle and a transport truck collided on Hwy.7, east of Drummond Street East, in Perth at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
Drew Nadeau, 31, of Perth was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nadeau joined the Ottawa Police Service in March 2020, after serving as a firefighter in the military.
Ottawa police say Const. Nadeau died in the collision while driving home from work.
"Drew was just 31 years old. He was an incredible young man who served his community with pride and dedication," police said on Twitter.
"Our hearts and support are with his wife, his family, friends and colleagues. We want to thank all of the emergency responders who rendered assistance at the scene.
"Drew will be missed."
Ottawa police confirm Const. Drew Nadeau died in a two-vehicle crash in Perth, Ont. overnight. Nadeau joined the Ottawa Police Service in 2020. (Ottawa Police Service/Twitter)
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
The required income to buy a new home in Ottawa dropped by another $2,000 this fall as falling home prices offset the hike in interest rates.
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 a year in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
That's down from a required income of $129,800 in August, and $137,050 in June.
While house prices have gone down noticeably, mortgage rates and the stress test are only slightly up from where they were just a few months ago," RateHub.ca said in a statement.
The report looks at the income required to purchase the average priced home in Ottawa in October, along with the mortgage rate and the stress test rate. The average price of a home in Ottawa last month was $630,800, with the stress test rate of 7.44 per cent and a mortgage rate of 5.44 per cent.
Here is a look at what you can purchase for the average home price in Ottawa this fall.
A "For Sale" sign is seen in an undated Shutterstock image.
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa region
Ottawa and eastern Ontario received the first snowfall of the year this week, with more snow expected over the weekend.
The capital received 7 cm of snow on Wednesday, causing delays on the roads and emergency crews responding to 58 collisions through the day.
A stretch of Highway 401 westbound at Upper Canada Road near Morrisburg, Ont. was closed for several hours due to a truck crashing into a ditch.
The cold temperatures and early snow allowed ski resort operators in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to begin snowmaking operations.
The owner of Mont Ste. Marie says the western Quebec resort will open on Nov. 26.
Snow in the ByWard Market on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
FIFA President hits back at World Cup critics with shocking diatribe
The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup's opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government's actions and a wide-range of other topics.
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.
The 11 most compelling World Cup group stage matches to watch
Whether it's two absolute heavyweight teams of the sport clashing, the biggest stars in the sport locking horns, neighbouring countries with massive rivalries, or even countries at odds because of geopolitics, the narratives that surround some of these fixtures are incredibly tantalizing.
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
Atlantic
-
U.S. defence secretary stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine
The United States Secretary of Defense has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine in a world he says is increasingly under threat from autocratic regimes.
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season
In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.
Toronto
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal Santa Claus Parade returns with drag queen Barbada as Star Fairy
Father Christmas will once again ride his sleigh through downtown Montreal on Saturday, after a two-year absence due to health restrictions. His return will be marked by a touch of extravagance with the presence of drag queen Barbada from Barbados, who will slip into the shoes of the Star Fairy for the first time.
-
P.E.I. woman scrambles to save beloved horse from Quebec slaughterhouse
Tyra Perry sat bolt upright in her bed early on Nov. 4. She says her hands shook as she held her phone and read the message: Mittcent Vangogh, the gentle racehorse she had grown to love, was being taken to a slaughterhouse.
-
NDP has its sights set on federal minister Steven Guilbeault's Montreal seat
The New Democratic Party (NDP) will launch explicit and direct attacks this weekend on Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the member of Parliament for the Montreal riding of Laurier--Sainte-Marie, making it "their priority" to take his seat in the next election.
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
-
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
London
-
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
-
Driver sent to hospital after crashing into barn in Elgin County
A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a barn in the Township of Malahide on Friday morning, according to Elgin County OPP.
-
Wingham emergency department closed for 12 hours on Saturday
Citing “ongoing healthcare staff shortages," the emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed for a full 12 hours on Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 3:15 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:15 P.M. | Santa Claus Parade returns to Winnipeg this weekend
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade, which dates back to 1909, is returning for the first time since 2019 to Winnipeg streets.
-
'This is what Manitoba's all about': Blue Bomber fans descend on Regina for 109th Grey Cup
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are descending on Regina this weekend to celebrate their favourite football team, as the Bombers look for a three-peat victory as Grey Cup champions.
-
Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba: province
Numbers show that influenza activity is climbing in Manitoba, with the province saying the test positivity rate for Influenza A during the week of Nov. 6 to 12, was 7.4 per cent.
Kitchener
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.
-
'There was no other option': Brantford mom drives to New York state for children's medicine
When three of Patricia Farfan’s four children were running a fever, including her three-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, she said the small supply of year-old medication she had in the cupboard quickly ran out.
-
Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.
Calgary
-
Indigenous market and art showcase takes over Beltine this weekend
Indigenous innovation, culture and fashion will be on display in downtown Calgary this weekend at the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market.
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
MP George Chahal hosting Saturday job fair at Genesis Centre
Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is hosting a job fair Saturday at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Canadian citizenship ceremony welcomes more than 300 people in Sask.
Hundreds of people made their way to TCU Place on Friday for a special occasion that’s been years in the making, becoming Canadian citizens.
-
Sask. shoppers looking for more meaningful gifts this year
A recent study has shown Saskatchewan residents are losing interest in online shopping.
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.
Edmonton
-
'It's really sharp': Edmonton Oil Kings unveil new alternate jersey
The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Friday night during their game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
-
Wranglers earn 5-1 win in first end of back-to-back contests against Bakersfield
The Calgary Wranglers defeated the Bakersfield Condors in a game played Friday night in southern California.
-
FIFA President hits back at World Cup critics with shocking diatribe
The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup's opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government's actions and a wide-range of other topics.
Vancouver
-
Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay
A state of local emergency in response to drought along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has been lifted as water flow returned to a key water source.
-
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.
-
Mother of sick 2-year-old leaves Burnaby ER after waiting 6 hours to see doctor
At 4 a.m., with her 2-year-old begging to leave and hearing little communication from staff at Burnaby Hospital, Rachel Thexton decided her daughter’s health would be in better hands at home.
Regina
-
YWCA Regina receives $1M in funding from Mosaic for Centre for Women and Families
The YWCA Regina announced on Saturday that the Centre for Women and Families will be receiving $1 million from the Mosaic Company.
-
Here's what's happening at Grey Cup Festival this weekend ahead of the big game
With the 109th Grey Cup game set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium, the Grey Cup Festival will continue this weekend with more events for people to enjoy.
-
'I would do it all over again': Prince Albert firefighter wins bronze at international hockey tournament
A Prince Albert firefighter has been given a chance to take to the ice internationally.