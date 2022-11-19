NCC closing 24 Sussex Drive and Ottawa receives the first snowfall of the season: Top five stories this week

The National Capital Commission announced the closing of 24 Sussex Drive for abatement and other related work. There is no word on when the prime minister's residence could reopen. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa) The National Capital Commission announced the closing of 24 Sussex Drive for abatement and other related work. There is no word on when the prime minister's residence could reopen. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The 11 most compelling World Cup group stage matches to watch

Whether it's two absolute heavyweight teams of the sport clashing, the biggest stars in the sport locking horns, neighbouring countries with massive rivalries, or even countries at odds because of geopolitics, the narratives that surround some of these fixtures are incredibly tantalizing.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina