NCC buys golf course near Gatineau Park for $3.9 million

The National Capital Commission has purchased the old Dunnderosa Golf Course in Chelsea, Que., as part of its plan to acquire private properties in Gatineau Park.

The NCC confirms to CTV News Ottawa it completed the purchase of the 41.8 acres of property at the corner of Notch and Kingsmere roads for $3.9 million at the end of March.

"This land is part of the Ecological Land Mass (ELM) and trails are currently used by residents," the NCC said.

"Adjacent buildings and a mini-golf are still in operations and are not part of this acquisition."

Dunnderosa Golf Course is adjacent to the Gatineau Park boundaries in Old Chelsea..

The old Dunnderosa Golf Course is located at the corner of Notch and Kingsmere roads in Old Chelsea, Que. The course is on the edge of Gatineau Park. (Google Maps)

The Gatineau Park Master Plan includes a strategy to acquire private properties within the Gatineau Park territory. According to the plan, the NCC prioritizes land that supports Gatineau Park's conservation mission, ecologically and strategically.

The National Capital Commission's board of directors was told last week that 63 properties have been acquired since 2008, with a total of 269 hectares of land. The properties include meadows, mature forests, wetlands and aquatic environments.

Since 2008, the area of private lands within the Gatineau Park boundaries has decreased from 627 hectares to 357 hectares, according to the report.

A report for the board says the deciding factors for pursuing a land acquisition in Gatineau Park include ecological characteristics, real estate development risk and the asking price in comparison with fair market value.