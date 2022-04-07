NCC board of directors to receive update on LeBreton Flats project

The National Capital Commission's board of directors will receive an update on LeBreton Flats today, but we will not learn any details on the groups that have expressed an interest in redeveloping the land west of downtown Ottawa.

Proponents had until Feb. 28 to submit a bid to develop two major attraction sites on the land. The first site is a six-acre parcel of land along Albert Street between City Centre Avenue and Preston Street, east of the Bayview LRT station. The other smaller site is a 1.2-acre parcel along an inlet of the Ottawa River.

"The major attractions are expected to be a regional and international draw for sports, entertainment, cultural and/or recreational purposes,' the NCC says on its website.

The NCC has not said how many groups have submitted a bid.

"At (Thursday) public meeting of the NCC Board of Directors, the Board will receive progress updates on various ongoing initiatives at LeBreton Flats, including on the process to attract major attractions at the Flats," the NCC said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

"But we will not be presenting proposals nor share details on proponents at this time."

The agenda for today's board of directors meeting includes 30 minutes for the "Building LeBreton Project" update.

The NCC says the two parcels of land will "become anchors for the surrounding development" at LeBreton Flats, which will eventually be home to 7,500 residents and almost 4,000 workers

WESTBORO BEACH

The NCC's board of directors will also vote on the final design for the Westboro Beach pavilion and landscape during today's meeting.

The popular beach along the Ottawa River will be closed this summer while the NCC redevelops the area.

"Westboro Beach is a key hub on the Ottawa side of the historic Ottawa River," the NCC says on its website.

"The NCC is creating a more vibrant, active space that will improve the quality of life of residents and the experience of visitors."

Plans include a rehabilitation of the Westboro Beach Strutt Pavilions, with a new glass entrance and updating the washrooms and change rooms to meet accessibility standards. There will also be improvements to the park landscaping and safety improvements along the multi-use pathway, while the parking lot will be moved to the south side of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.