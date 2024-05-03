NCC bistros reopening this month

The National Capital Commission's pop-up bistros are coming back for another year.

"Each NCC Bistro features a modern patio design in a unique location, and offers an exciting assortment of food and beverages," the NCC says.

There are four NCC bistros across Ottawa. One, at Remic Rapids Park along the Kichi Zībī Mīkan, opened Friday. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., subject to the weather, and offers menu items such as wraps, all-beef hot dogs, veggie dogs, baked beans, beef and vegetarian chili, hot soups, sandwiches, desserts, juices, beer and wine.

Bistros at Patterson Creek Park, Confederation Park and 90 Wellington St., across from the Parliament buildings, are set to open later this month. The menus at these locations include locally made sandwiches, salads, pizza, quiche, baked goods, fine pastries, assorted ice cream, beer, wine, spirits, sangria and both cold and hot cafe beverages.

Hours will vary by location and are weather dependent, the NCC says.

New offerings

The NCC says it is also offering something new this year.

"Three new food and beverage concessions at Bate Island (and a recreation offering), Leamy Lake and Hog’s Back Park are opening in late May," the NCC said on social media.

Tavern on the Hill is also returning in time for the summer with "an upgraded patio." A date for the reopening of the patio in Major's Hill Park has not yet been announced.