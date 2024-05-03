NCC bistros reopening this month
The National Capital Commission's pop-up bistros are coming back for another year.
"Each NCC Bistro features a modern patio design in a unique location, and offers an exciting assortment of food and beverages," the NCC says.
There are four NCC bistros across Ottawa. One, at Remic Rapids Park along the Kichi Zībī Mīkan, opened Friday. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., subject to the weather, and offers menu items such as wraps, all-beef hot dogs, veggie dogs, baked beans, beef and vegetarian chili, hot soups, sandwiches, desserts, juices, beer and wine.
Bistros at Patterson Creek Park, Confederation Park and 90 Wellington St., across from the Parliament buildings, are set to open later this month. The menus at these locations include locally made sandwiches, salads, pizza, quiche, baked goods, fine pastries, assorted ice cream, beer, wine, spirits, sangria and both cold and hot cafe beverages.
Hours will vary by location and are weather dependent, the NCC says.
New offerings
The NCC says it is also offering something new this year.
"Three new food and beverage concessions at Bate Island (and a recreation offering), Leamy Lake and Hog’s Back Park are opening in late May," the NCC said on social media.
Tavern on the Hill is also returning in time for the summer with "an upgraded patio." A date for the reopening of the patio in Major's Hill Park has not yet been announced.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest 3 Indian nationals in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar – as authorities continue investigating potential connections to the Indian government.
Five areas Canada's foreign interference commissioner says needs more investigation
Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue released her interim report examining foreign election interference on Friday. Here are five elements of the issue that Hogue says she needs to further probe before she can make conclusions or recommendations.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
Why your airfare may be getting more expensive
Skyrocketing airfare prices are linked to heightened competition and rising food and fuel, according to the CAA.
TD worst-case scenario more likely after drug money laundering allegations: analyst
TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, says a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns
As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.
Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'
Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.
Manitoba man sentenced to house arrest for keeping fishing tournament funds meant for Children's Hospital Foundation
A Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to keeping the funds raised from an ice-fishing fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has been handed a sentence of 18 months house arrest.
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'I have the will to live': N.B. woman needs double lung transplant
A New Brunswick woman suffering from sarcoidosis, a disease that limits your lung capacity, is in need of a double lung transplant.
-
Wolastoqey Nation chiefs hope for change after death of Oromocto First Nation woman
The six Wolastoqey Nation chiefs in New Brunswick are calling for more collaborative policing and help from federal and provincial governments after the loss of one of their own.
-
'It means a lot': Cape Breton Eagles receive warm welcome after season-ending semi-final loss
The Cape Breton Eagles received a warm welcome when the team landed at the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport Friday after losing their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semi-final series against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
Toronto
-
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
-
Video shows suspect setting Toronto-area barbershop on fire
Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.
-
Two baby bald eagles born in Toronto
Two baby bald eagles have hatched in Toronto, just weeks after a bald eagle nest was spotted in the city for the first time ever.
Montreal
-
Premier Legault reiterates that McGill pro-Palestinian camp must be dismantled
Quebec Premier François Legault reiterated that the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University must be dismantled while police remain 'on the lookout for new developments.'
-
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
-
'Congratulations': Celine Dion praises Montreal DJ for new mashup featuring her vocals
Quebec singing legend Celine Dion has praised a Montreal DJ for creating a mashup featuring one of her songs with U.K. producer Majestic.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in Sudbury firebombing
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Almost $17K in fines for illegal hunting, fishing in northern Ont.
Three men from southern Ontario and a man from Texas have been fined a total of $16,700 for illegal hunting and fishing in September 2021.
Windsor
-
Two people exchange gunfire in Leamington parking lot
Essex County OPP investigators are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot.
-
Police warn of scammers pretending to represent E.L.K. Energy
Essex County OPP officers are warning residents about scam calls circulating in the Town of Essex.
-
'Range anxiety': What’s driving a lack of interest in electric vehicle sales?
A recent survey by AutoTrader found consumer demand for an EV is down for a second straight year.
London
-
'I felt like the wildebeest in National Geographic': Cyclist recounts wild dog attack
Neighbours east of Dorchester are demanding action after an alleged attack by dogs.
-
Benzene levels 424 times acceptable levels: Aamjiwnaang First Nation
The Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia says it has recorded benzene levels 424 times above acceptable levels coming from a nearby chemical plant.
-
Trio found guilty of sex trafficking charges
Three people were found guilty on Friday afternoon of sex-trafficking related charges involving teenaged females.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Brantford, Ont. woman, charged again with falsely soliciting pregnancy support, back in court
Kaitlyn Braun, the Brantford, Ont. woman who previously admitted to deceiving doulas and is facing similar charges again, is not seeking bail at this time, her lawyer said Friday.
-
Arthur man killed in dirt bike crash
A 23-year-old Arthur man has died after a dirt bike crash on Thursday.
Barrie
-
80-year-old Ont. man to face jury in historical sexual assault case involving children
A trial date has been set for an Ontario senior facing allegations of historical sexual offences involving children.
-
Bracebridge plant pauses operations after destructive fire
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
-
Allegedly armed suspects sought after failed home invasion
Police are investigating a failed home invasion involving two armed suspects in the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive in Newmarket.
Winnipeg
-
2 charged after police find 'concerning and diverse' explosives at Manitoba home
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in their 20s after a large amount of explosives were found in a home outside of Winnipeg, Man.
-
Manitoba man sentenced to house arrest for keeping fishing tournament funds meant for Children's Hospital Foundation
A Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to keeping the funds raised from an ice-fishing fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has been handed a sentence of 18 months house arrest.
-
Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will face jury
A judge has decided the trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will still be heard by a jury.
Calgary
-
Okotoks resident charged in shooting of 53-year-old man
An Okotoks resident has been charged in relation to a shooting Wednesday at a residence in Sheep River Court.
-
Violins of Hope; New exhibit at the National Music Centre
A gallery on the fifth floor of the National Music Centre (NMC) has been transformed into a Holocaust memorial with the exhibition called Violins of Hope.
-
Alberta announces expansion of newborn screening program, research for women's health
Alberta is expanding the screening process for all newborns in the province and supporting more research related to women's health.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after body found 3 months after apartment fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
-
Video of Michelle Hadwen before her death in 2009 released by Edmonton police
More than 15 years after the death of Michelle Hadwen, police are still searching for the person responsible for her death.
-
Feds announce $21M for Boyle Street's King Thunderbird Centre
The federal government will invest $21 million into the King Thunderbird Centre.
Regina
-
One dead, youth seriously injured in crash near Sintaluta, Sask.
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 606 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Sask. Party raises $3.6M, leads in donations ahead of looming election call
Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party has received millions of more dollars in donations compared with rivals ahead of this year's election.
-
Regina's North Central Family Centre launches Hopes and Dreams campaign
The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.
Saskatoon
-
Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover
A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.
-
Meet Saskatoon’s new Chief of Police
The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners announced Deputy Chief Cameron McBride as the new Chief of Police for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
Company fined $260,000 for workplace injury in Saskatoon
Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. was fined a hefty $260,000 for a workplace safety violation leading to a serious worker injury.
Vancouver
-
Police arrest 3 Indian nationals in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar – as authorities continue investigating potential connections to the Indian government.
-
California man gets 27 months in Canadian prison for attempting to smuggle 'ghost gun' over the border
A California man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for attempting to smuggle a ghost gun across the Canadian border last year, authorities announced Friday.
-
Suspect sought in 'stranger assault' on 88-year-old woman in Richmond
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked a senior inside a Richmond business earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Police arrest 3 Indian nationals in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar – as authorities continue investigating potential connections to the Indian government.
-
Nanaimo family seeks transfer due to concerns about quality of care at long-term facility
A family claims it’s concerned for their loved one in a Nanaimo-based long-term care facility as they work with staff and Island Health to resolve some of their complaints.
-
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
The first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel for Canada's Pacific fleet will officially be commissioned in a ceremony featuring Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.