

CTV Ottawa





A home is Navan was destroyed after a blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire was called just after 2p.m. for reports of heavy smoke and visible flames at a two storey home on Trim Rd. near Perrault Rd. and McFadden Rd.

When firefighters arrived on scene the side of the home, as well as an attached garage, were on fire.

No one was injured in the blaze. The man who lived here will be staying with family.

An investigation into what started the fire is ongoing. Deputy Chief Paul Hutt says they are looking at a space heater in the home as a possible cause.

In these frigid temperatures crews required extra equipment to battle the fire.

“With these cold weather conditions we have excellent partners in the City of Ottawa, they aid by bringing a bus that’s heated so the firefighters can go in, get changed, and get warm,” Hutt said.

They also called in a steamer truck to thaw out the ladder and firehose.

The fire was under control around 3:20p.m. Damage to the property is being assessed.