Navan blaze damages spa Sunday night

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a fire that damaged a spa in Navan on Sunday night.

Firefighters say a 9-1-1 call came in just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night at Country Moments Spa at 3470 Trim Road in Navan reporting visible black smoke and flames.

Open flames were found under the staircase where the crawl space was coming from the 2-storey detached structure. No occupants were found inside.

The flames had climbed up the walls to the 2nd floor where there was also open flames in the kitchen area.

The walls of the structure needed to be opened to access the fire that was travelling between the walls and the roof area. Some of the floor joists and flooring above the flames were soft and created a hazard for firefighters inside the structure.

The fire was brought under control just after 9 p.m. and an Ottawa Fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.