Hundreds of men and women in uniform marched to Parliament Hill Sunday morning for the 41st annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial.

This year six officers were honoured for their sacrifice including: Constable Sara Burns and Constable Robb Costello from Fredericton Police, Constable Ian Jordan from Victoria Police, Constable John Davidson from Abbotsford Police, Constable Francis Deschenes from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (N.B.) and Constable Jacques Ostingny from Sûreté du Québec .

“This has been a healing event for all of us,” said Chief Leanne Fitch with Fredericton Police.

With a force of roughly 150 members, Chief Fitch was close to both Const. Burns and Const. Costello, who were killed in a shooting in August.

The names of the six members were engraved to the honour roll tablets, which are located on the grounds of Parliament Hill.

Since the first memorial in 1978 the names of more than 860 officers have been added to the honour roll.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says the day is a reminder of the loss of one of the force’s own –Const. Eric Czapnik.

“It brings back memories of Eric, and all those who have passed away here in Ottawa, and I feel for my colleagues,” Bordeleau said.

On September 24, 1998 the Government of Canada officially proclaimed the last Sunday of September of every year as Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day.