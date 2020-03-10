OTTAWA -- The show will go on at the National Arts Centre while officials monitor the COVID-19 situation in Canada and around the world.

Cleaning procedures have been increased at the NAC ahead of a busy week of events, including the musical “Cats” and the NAC Orchestra’s Community Week.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the NAC says that no shows or events have been cancelled at this time.

“Our staff is monitoring the COVID-19 situation. As you know the Public Health Agency of Canada continues to state that the risk associated with COVID-19 is low for Canada.”

The statement points out no cases have been reported in Ottawa and Gatineau at this time, adding “if an outbreak is declared, any decision to cancel shows or events will be based on verified information and directives issued by the appropriate public health authorities.”

The NAC says visitors will find extra hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the public spaces.

Cleaning staff have also increased the wiping down of surfaces, including door handles, handrails, tables and elevator panels.