Naqvi takes another step toward running for Ontario Liberal leader

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi has taken another step towards running for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Naqvi has stepped down as Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, while he considers the opportunity.

“As Yasir explores the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, he has stepped down from the role as Parliamentary Secretary,” a spokesperson for Naqvi said Tuesday.

In a tweet, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair thanked Naqvi for his work in the role.

Naqvi is currently travelling the province seeking feedback as he “seriously explores the possibility” of running, according to the spokesperson.

Naqvi will remain as the MP for Ottawa Centre.

The move would be a return to provincial politics for Naqvi. Before entering federal politics, he served as an Ontario cabinet minister.

He represented the riding of Ottawa Centre from 2007 to 2018, before losing to NDP MPP Joel Harden in the 2018 provincial election. He served as attorney general, government house leader, minister of community safety and correctional services and minister of labour when the Liberal Party formed government.

Naqvi says he is waiting for the party to finalize the process and rules for the leadership race before making a final decision on whether or not to enter.

The Ontario Liberals are looking for a new leader to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after the party finished third in the 2022 provincial election.

Ottawa South MPP John Fraser is serving as interim leader until the party elects a new leader.

In addition to Naqvi, MP Nate Erskine-Smith and Ontario Liberal MPP Ted Hsu have expressed interest in running.

The Liberals will implement a new system for selecting their leader. At the party’s annual general meeting earlier this month, members voted overwhelmingly for a one-member-one-vote system.

A voting date for the leadership race has not been set.

