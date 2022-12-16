Napanee woodworking artist raises money for cancer research

A woodworking artist in Napanee, Ont. is raising money for cancer research, a cause that’s dear to her heart.

Using her hands, and working away in her shop, is something Jacquie Rowe loves to do.

"It’s pretty satisfying to finish a project start to finish," Rowe tells CTV News Ottawa as she works on her latest project.

She makes art out of reclaimed wood, constructing barn wood into the shapes of leaves or even Christmas trees, which have proven popular for her company Lumberjacq.

The artistry is important to her life too. She picked up the skill months after her diagnosis of Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma three years ago.

"It was important to me to find an outlet that gave me something else to think about rather than my next treatment," Rowe says. "Or rather than waiting for that next result from a scan.”

What began as a hobby, quickly turned into a company with a loyal local following, and she often sells out her work.

"With a larger following I thought, 'Oh, this is a great chance to utilize that a bit,'" she explains.

Rowe created a line of merchandise; t-shirts and hats with all the profits going to the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

"Their mission statement is, 'We will not stop until there’s a cure.’ And for someone like myself that’s big," Rowe explains. "I need people out there in the science community that have decided that they're not stopping until there's a cure. I need that, future patients need that.”

Her first round of fundraising was a sell-out, raising $600 in a day to support a cause that she’s deeply connected to.

"That outlet has offered me resources, they’ve offered me virtual meetings with other cancer patients,” Rowe explains.

In the New Year, Rowe will be adding more stock to continue the fundraising.

The mother, artist, and teacher says it is about doing what she can to promote the cause, as her own treatment continues.

"Hoping to shed light on a society like theirs so that other people will realize, 'Oh OK, those resources are out there,'" Rowe explains. "We can’t stop now, it’s going so well and we can only raise more."