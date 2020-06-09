OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old Greater Napanee man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing a Canada goose by jumping on it.

OPP say officers were called to Conservation Park in Greater Napanee at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a disturbance.

According to a police news release, the investigation revealed a man had "jumped on a group of Canada geese, killing one of the birds."

Jake Fitchett, 24, was charged on Monday with cruelty to animals, mischief, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in court via video Tuesday.