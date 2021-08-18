BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- Paramedics in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark now have a new tool to help combat rising overdoses in their county, and on the first day of the program, its already proved successful.

Naloxone kits will be handed out when paramedics arrive on an overdose call, making sure the kits get into the hands of the user, their friends or family.

The first one was handed out on Wednesday morning.

"When we started our shift we noticed they were in the truck and we've already handed out one out and it's not even noon right now," said Jamie Winters. "I imagine we are going to be handing out quite a few."

Winter has worked as a paramedic for three years and says the kits can provide a quicker response time when an overdose occurs.

"It means that people will be getting the Narcan long before we get there," Winter said. "Sometimes we can be right next door or we can be 10, 15 kilometres down the road."

"We don't have the ability to stop many of the drug issues in town, but we can work on ways to support those that are using," Baldwin added. "Or to prevent anymore fatalities within our communities which that helps everybody."

"Ambulance services across the province are giving these kits out very frequently," said paramedic Superintendent Chris Scott.

"The importance of giving these kits out is that the person who finds someone that is overdosing is a true first responder in that situation and time is of the essence when somebody is not breathing," Scott said.

The program is a partnership along with the local health unit and the municipal drug strategy.

"Everybody has the same goals and it was very simple," added Scott, who said the program came together in about six weeks.

The kits come with a Narcan nasal spray, masks and gloves and is easy to administer.

Narcan acts as a reversal agent, which may help a person regain consciousness and breathing before paramedics arrive.

"It can be lifesaving," said Tamara Baldwin from the municipal drug strategy.

"They can have it for the next time if need be, or they can just have it on their person in case they are at an event or if they are living in one of the tent encampments they can have it there for their safety as well," Baldwin said.

Overdoses in Leeds and Grenville have been on the rise this year, with 202 reported since January, compared to 165 in 2020.

Eleven people have died from drug overdoses in the last eight months.

Baldwin believes the number of overdoses in the region is actually higher than what is reported.

"We have 202 reported but there are a number of users who are at home, they are able to give themselves Narcan or are using with somebody and they're providing the Narcan and helping them back from their overdose, those ones don't get reported," Baldwin said.

The ongoing pandemic likely causing the uptick in overdoses as well, said Baldwin.

"Those that needed access to mental health supports and extra medical care weren't able to receive it, so some that don't have coping mechanisms as well as say you or I may have, their choice may have been to continue using substances and increase that," Baldwin added.

Each ambulance will carry between five and ten kits, according to Scott

Baldwin notes the kits are also available at all pharmacies in the county, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and at Change Health Care on King Street in Brockville.

Paramedics should still be called for every overdose, according to Scott, even if a naloxone kit has been used.

"Depending on the potency of the opioid, the effects of the opioid may last longer than the effects of the Narcan," he said.

"We're happy to do our part in helping start a conversation and helping reduce the deaths associated with opioids use," Scott added.

For winters, he says the program is already worth it.

"I probably heard more than three or four thank you's just in handing (the kit) out," Winter said. "I'm proud to be a part of it, proud to be helping out, giving them out, helping the community to make it a better place."