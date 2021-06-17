OTTAWA -- The stages of the National Arts Centre are set to come to life this fall as the COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased in Ottawa and across Ontario.

The NAC unveiled plans to safely welcome live audiences back to the downtown arts centre for a 2021-22 season, starting with a performance by the NAC Orchestra on Sept. 10.

"After a profoundly challenging period for the performing arts in Canada, it is heartening to announce plans to welcome audiences back to the National Arts Centre," said Christopher Deacon, president and CEO of the NAC.

"The performing arts offer each of us solace, moments of reflection, and inspiration to move forward. Let us all draw upon those qualities as we resume fuller lives in the coming year."

Programming and ticket information will be announced in mid-August, but the NAC says all disciplines will be back with full seasons, including the NAC Orchestra, English Theatre in collaboration with Black Theatre Workshop, French Theatre, Indigenous Theatre and Popular Music and Variety.

Hamilton is scheduled to appear at the NAC from Jan 4 to 23, 2022 and Anastasia is scheduled for April 26 to May 1, 2022.