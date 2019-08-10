

CTV Ottawa





Vendors and musicians who were supposed to be part of the Nordstock Music Festival are looking for answers after the festival was suddenly cancelled.

Johnny Viper and his band Rock Snake were booked to play at the festival at Lansdowne from August 9-11.

Viper says, “We turned down a few gigs that paid more, but we signed a contract and we are honourable men and we wanted to honour that.”

He is looking for his deposit and says he stands to lose a lot of money. “It’s in the four digits for sure, if you add up the missed opportunities, the hundreds of hours we put in, and the merchandise we put money into upfront.”

Vendors who placed a deposit to be part of the Love Market are also looking for answers and their money back.

Stefan Peric is out more than one- thousand dollars. He was booked to sell his graphic art. “We have done plenty of shows before, but we have never been burnt like this before.” He says moving forward, “We will definitely be more careful next time.”

In a statement, festival organizers, W50 Group Corporation said; “We strived to put on a show like no other; however, due to financial challenges, lack of sufficient support and, most importantly, time constraints, it has become impossible to continue at this time….We encourage everyone who has purchased a ticket(s) to our show to seek a refund through the ticketing site you used for your original purchase.”