The Ottawa music community is mourning the loss of local guitarist Tyler Hay.

The 22-year-old Ottawa native died this week of a suspected drug overdose. He was one of three fatal overdoses in 24 hours in the city, prompting Ottawa Public Health to send out an alert to Ottawa residents.

Hay played guitar in a metalcore band Southpaw.

“He was the type of guy that showed up in a room and all eyes would be on him and he loved that, and he would always be cracking a joke and making people feel welcome,” says bandmate Athan Sinn.

Friends and bandmates say drug use is part of the music scene, but Hay was trying to stay sober.

Sinn says, “He had been clean for about a month now- just doing his best.”

Friends say Hay was at home when he overdosed. Cocaine laced with fentanyl was presumed to be the cause.

He was relaxing before he was to start a U.S. tour with Canadian punk rock bank Letdown.

Hay recently shared on Facebook that he was “super excited to hit the road with LETDOWN filling in for guitar this spring!”

Friends are organizing a memorial concert on April 14 to help his family with funeral costs.

Friend and fellow musician James Reid says, “The amount of people that Tyler touched propelled this to be something way, way, way bigger.” The concert had to change venues to accommodate more people.

Wood says the concert is also a way to educate about the dangers of drug use. Officials from Ottawa Inner City Health will be there to distribute naloxone kits and teach people how to use them.

Wood says, “If we don't make a change and we don’t educate ourselves then this is going to be a norm and we are going to lose a lot more people and that’s what we are trying to avoid by having this concert.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the families.

Southpaw says they will continue to play in his memory.