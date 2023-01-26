Murder suspect wanted in Ottawa Valley, police warn of public safety risk

Police in Renfrew County are searching for an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night and are warning that he poses a public safety risk.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a home in Eganville, Ont., in Bonnechere Valley Township before 9 p.m. and found one person dead, OPP said in a news release.

Trey Gagnon, 18, of Laurentian Valley Township, is wanted for second-degree murder, police said. Police said Gagnon poses a public safety risk.

He is described as 5-foot-10, about 160 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a black, four-door 2022 Honda Civic with Ontario plates CHTE 185.

"If this person or vehicle is seen, members the public are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach this individual," police said.

Anyone with information about Gagnon's whereabouts shoudl call the OPP or 911.

Police said people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Renfrew County OPP, the OPP forensic identification team, Ontario's chief coroner's office and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are investigating the death.