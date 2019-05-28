

Ottawa Police are investigating a homicide on Heatherington Road in Ottawa's south-end.

Police say 24-year-old Mouhamed Serhan was shot outside a residence around 10:40 p.m. Monday night. He was pronounced dead en route to hospital.

Witnesses say they heard two gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground of a parking lot of 1475 Heatherington Road.

A vehicle outside a townhouse complex was removed Tuesday morning, as the Major Crime Unit continues their investigation. Investigators could also be seen canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to residents.

Police confirm to CTV News Serhan was known to police and arrested on drug trafficking charges in 2016. Serhan is also the brother of homicide victim Hamzeh Serhan, who was gunned down in broad daylight in the Carlington neighbourhood in September of 2017.

Police have charged 22-year-old Idris Ismail with second degree murder in the death of Mouhamed Serhan. Ismail is set to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Police have declined to comment if this shooting was drug-related.

This latest fatal shooting is Ottawa's 7th homicide and 27th shooting of 2019.