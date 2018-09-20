

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The suspect in Ottawa’s 14th murder of 2018 has turned herself into Ottawa Police.

Investigators tell News Talk 580 CFRA that Crystal Bastien surrendered Wednesday night.

Ottawa Police announced Tuesday that the 32-year-old was wanted on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to the death of Mohamad Mana. Police had described Bastien as “violent.”

The 30-year-old Ottawa man was found dead in a room at the Residence Inn by Marriott Ottawa around 11 p.m. Saturday.



