Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley

Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide in Eganville, Ont. Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the town in Bonnechere Valley Township before 9 p.m. and found one person dead, OPP said in a news release.

Trey Gagnon, 18, of Laurentian Valley Township, was arrested Thursday morning, police at the scene said.

Earlier Thursday, police said Gagnon was wanted for second-degree murder and posed a public safety risk.

"If this person or vehicle is seen, members the public are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach this individual," police said.

Police said people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Renfrew County OPP, the OPP forensic identification team, Ontario's chief coroner's office and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are investigating the death.