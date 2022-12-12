Murder charge laid in death in Deep River, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a Deep River, Ont. man in connection with a suspicious death.

Officers were conducting a well-being check at a home on Rutherford Avenue Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. when they found one person dead, OPP said in a news release.

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety,” the release said.

The OPP and the Deep River Police Service are both investigating.

In a second news release Monday, police said Adam Rossi, 41, of Deep River, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the victim is still unknown. Rossi was held for a bail hearing at the Pembroke courthouse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or Renfrew County Crime Stoppers.

Deep River is about 185 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.