

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say a 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a 25-year-old man was found seriously injured late at night, earlier this week.

Police say the victim–who has not been identified–was found in a home on rue du Vigneau in the Gatineau sector at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday with severe injuries. He was taken to the Hull hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was arrested nearby.

Timmy Ménard-Mélo is facing a murder charge. Police are not identifying any possible links he may or may not have with the victim at this time.

This is the third homicide in Gatineau so far this year.