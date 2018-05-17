

CTV Morning Live/Newstalk 580 CFRA





Some municipal workers for the City of Cornwall are on strike.

According to a statement from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the employees work for Cornwall in “outside” jobs at the library and as paramedics.

They walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

CUPE says there will still be paramedics on the road in Cornwall, but not as many. Their essential services agreement requires three cars to remain in service during a strike or lockout, instead of the usual nine.

The union says talks broke down Tuesday, and they say the City is not showing a willingness to get back to the table.

CUPE says “inside” workers at the City of Cornwall could also go on strike soon. Those workers have a strike deadline of May 23.