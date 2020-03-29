OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the municipal, provincial and federal services are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service Canada

All in person Service Canada centres are closed until further notice.

For more information, visit www.canada.ca

Service Ontario

The Ontario Government is urging Ontarians not to visit a Service Ontario centre unless absolutely necessary.

For more information, visit the Ontario Government's website.

City of Ottawa

Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed.

You can access services through 311 online.

The Provincial Offences Act courthouse at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed until May 29

All City of Ottawa recreation and cultural facilities are closed

All city park facilities and park equipment are now closed until further notice. Off-leash dog parks are also closed

The Ottawa Farmers Market at Lansdowne Park is cancelled

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.

Ottawa’s Municipal Child Care Centres are closed

Garbage, recycling and green bin collection continues

For more information, visit the City of Ottawa's website

City of Gatineau

Gatineau has closed all administrative offices

Service centres and the municipal court are closed

Residents can call 311 for non-emergency inquiries

All playgrounds, play structures, swings, skate parks and sports fields are off-limits.

Trash collection continues

For more information, visit the City of Gatineau's website

City of Cornwall

City offices and facilities are closed

The Aquatic Centre, Benson Centre, Civic Complex and Cornwall Public Library are closed

The Municipal Works office is closed

Licensed home child care centres are closed

Play structures are closed, and play equipment is off limits.

For more information, visit the City of Cornwall's website

Town of Prescott

Town Hall is closed to the public

All Town recreational programming, events and facility rentals have ceased until April 5

Garbage and recycling collection continues

For more information, visit the Town of Prescott's website

City of Brockville

City Hall and the Gord Watts Municipal Centre are closed to the public until April 5.

There will be no collection of recyclable materials (blue box) the weeks of March 30 to April 4 and April 6 to 10.

Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.

For more information, visit the City of Brockville's website

Clarence-Rockland

Clarence-Rockland's City Hall is closed until April 14.

Essential services will continue to be provided, including drinking water, waste collection and road maintenance.

For more information, visit the Town of Clarence-Rockland's website

City of Pembroke

The City of Pembroke says all municipal buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice.

All recreation facilities are closed, including the Pembroke Memorial Centre, Pembroke and Area Community Centre and Kinsmen Pool.

All city programming including public skating, swimming, chair yoga, and trivia have been cancelled.

For more information, visit the City of Pembroke's website

Town of Petawawa

The Town of Petawawa has closed all municipal facilities, including the Town Hall, until further notice.

All municipal recreation and cultural facilities and the Petawawa Public Library are closed.

For more information, visit the Town of Petawawa's website.

The Town of Arnprior

Town Hall is closed until further notice

The Nick Centre, the Arnprior and District Museum, the Arnprior Library and the Stanley Tourangeau Fire Services Building are closed until further notice.

For more information, visit the Town of Arnprior's office

Town of Renfrew

All town facilities and buildings are closed until further notice

The Renfrew Landfill site is closed

Garbage and recycling collection will continue as scheduled

For more information, visit the the Town of Renfrew's website.