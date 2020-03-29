Municipal, provincial and federal offices and facilities closed during COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the municipal, provincial and federal services are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Service Canada
All in person Service Canada centres are closed until further notice.
For more information, visit www.canada.ca
Service Ontario
The Ontario Government is urging Ontarians not to visit a Service Ontario centre unless absolutely necessary.
For more information, visit the Ontario Government's website.
City of Ottawa
Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed.
You can access services through 311 online.
The Provincial Offences Act courthouse at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed until May 29
All City of Ottawa recreation and cultural facilities are closed
All city park facilities and park equipment are now closed until further notice. Off-leash dog parks are also closed
The Ottawa Farmers Market at Lansdowne Park is cancelled
All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.
Ottawa’s Municipal Child Care Centres are closed
Garbage, recycling and green bin collection continues
For more information, visit the City of Ottawa's website
City of Gatineau
Gatineau has closed all administrative offices
Service centres and the municipal court are closed
Residents can call 311 for non-emergency inquiries
All playgrounds, play structures, swings, skate parks and sports fields are off-limits.
Trash collection continues
For more information, visit the City of Gatineau's website
City of Cornwall
City offices and facilities are closed
The Aquatic Centre, Benson Centre, Civic Complex and Cornwall Public Library are closed
The Municipal Works office is closed
Licensed home child care centres are closed
Play structures are closed, and play equipment is off limits.
For more information, visit the City of Cornwall's website
Town of Prescott
Town Hall is closed to the public
All Town recreational programming, events and facility rentals have ceased until April 5
Garbage and recycling collection continues
For more information, visit the Town of Prescott's website
City of Brockville
City Hall and the Gord Watts Municipal Centre are closed to the public until April 5.
There will be no collection of recyclable materials (blue box) the weeks of March 30 to April 4 and April 6 to 10.
Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.
For more information, visit the City of Brockville's website
Clarence-Rockland
Clarence-Rockland's City Hall is closed until April 14.
Essential services will continue to be provided, including drinking water, waste collection and road maintenance.
For more information, visit the Town of Clarence-Rockland's website
City of Pembroke
The City of Pembroke says all municipal buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice.
All recreation facilities are closed, including the Pembroke Memorial Centre, Pembroke and Area Community Centre and Kinsmen Pool.
All city programming including public skating, swimming, chair yoga, and trivia have been cancelled.
For more information, visit the City of Pembroke's website
Town of Petawawa
The Town of Petawawa has closed all municipal facilities, including the Town Hall, until further notice.
All municipal recreation and cultural facilities and the Petawawa Public Library are closed.
For more information, visit the Town of Petawawa's website.
The Town of Arnprior
Town Hall is closed until further notice
The Nick Centre, the Arnprior and District Museum, the Arnprior Library and the Stanley Tourangeau Fire Services Building are closed until further notice.
For more information, visit the Town of Arnprior's office
Town of Renfrew
All town facilities and buildings are closed until further notice
The Renfrew Landfill site is closed
Garbage and recycling collection will continue as scheduled
For more information, visit the the Town of Renfrew's website.