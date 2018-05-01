

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The race for a seat at Ottawa’s Council table begins today.

Candidates can begin registering today to run for Mayor, councillor and school board trustee in the October 22 municipal election.

Once a candidate submits the nomination papers and fees, they can begin collecting campaign contributions and spending money on the campaign. Candidates have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to file their nomination papers.

Jim Watson will launch his re-election campaign today. Watson has announced he will file his nomination papers at 1:15 p.m. at the City of Ottawa Elections Office on Cyrville Road.

Three Ottawa councillors have already announced they will not be seeking re-election in October’s election. Marianne Wilkinson, Mark Taylor and Jody Mitic will not be running in their wards.