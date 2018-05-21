

CTV Ottawa





Residents living at an east end apartment complex are out hundreds of dollars after someone slashed the tires on multiple vehicles parked in a private lot at Halifax Dr. and Walkley Rd.

The owners of some of the vehicles say it happened late Friday, or early Saturday morning.

In total residents say 20-30 vehicles were targeted.

Elizabeth Teske says both a front and rear tire on her truck were slashed.

“It was a really stressful weekend just thinking about what we were going to do and coming up with $500 for the tires,” Teske said.

Teske has filed a police report, and has encouraged her neighbours to do so as well.

Ottawa Police say they will be investigating.

The lot is used by residents living at the apartment complex - Both are run by Urbandale Corporation.

Over the phone, a manager with the company says they are aware of the situation, and will meet with residents on Tuesday.

There are cameras on the property, but none face the outside lot.

There is a security company that watches over the parking lot. It is not under 24/7 surveillance.

Residents are now asking that cameras be added.