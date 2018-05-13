

CTV Ottawa





Police are investigating after multiple people were hurt after a stabbing on Mothers’ Day in the city’s east end.

The investigation is underway in the 3000 block of Kentucky Lane in the Navan area.

Paramedics say a 58-year old man suffered multiple wounds and is in serious but stable condition.

A 49-year-old woman is in serious condition in hospital and a 23-year-old woman was also hurt with minor injuries.

Paramedics also say an 11-year-old and a 20-year- old man were assessed and released on scene.