'Multiple' homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple house fires near Cornwall, Ont.

OPP says at around 7:30 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to several fires at residences on Malibu Lane in South Glengarry Township, about 17 kilometres east of Cornwall.

Other residences in the area have been evacuated with the assistance of OPP.

There are no details at this time on the cause of the fires.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

This is a developing story.