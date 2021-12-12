Health officials are urging everyone who attended the MacKinnon Brothers Brewing Company Holiday Market in Bath, Ont. last weekend to get tested for COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says multiple cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the holiday market on Dec. 4 and 5.

"Several people who attended the event were potentially infectious with COVID-19, suspected to be the Omicron variant of concern," said the health unit on Sunday.

Anyone who attended the market on Dec. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., must get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until a negative test result is received.

"All required measures and guidelines were upheld by MacKinnon Brothers Brewing Company, however, despite control measures there is still an element of risk," said the health unit.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked online or by phone at:

Public Health Ontario reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington on Sunday, and 129 cases on Saturday.

Health officials said last week there were 105 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of concern in the Kingston region.