Ottawa

    • Muggy Thursday before showers arrive

    Ottawa autumn fall sky maple leaf colours

    It will be another hot and humid day in the capital before several days with the possibility of showers.

    Thursday's high of 28C will feel like 32C with the humidex. It will be mainly sunny and wind out of the south will gust to 40 km/h this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

    Showers are expected to start around noon on Friday and there's a risk of a thunderstorm.

    Friday's daytime high of 24C will feel slightly warmer with the humidex.

    Rain is in the forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend.

    Saturday: showers and a high of 15C and low of 7C.

    Sunday: 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12C and low of 5C.

    Monday: 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C and low of 5C.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

