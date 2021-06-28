Advertisement
Muggy Monday ahead for the capital, with humidex it could feel close to 40
Josephine Young runs through a sprinkler as she takes a break from a bike ride near the Ottawa river Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Ottawa. The region is under a heat warning this week as humidity and hot temperatures pushed humidex values close to 40C. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- A muggy Monday ahead for the capital after a weekend full of rain.
According to Environment Canada, the high today will be 31 degrees, but with the humidex, it will feel like close to 40.
There is a chance of showers, and wind will gust to 40 km/h.
Tuesday will be sunny and a high of 31 C, with humidex it will feel like 37 C.
Wednesday will be cloudy and rainy a high of 28.
July arrives on Thursday, with clouds and a chance of showers- high of 23 degrees.