Muggy day ahead for Ottawa
It will be a humid and rainy Tuesday in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a few showers throughout the day and a high of 22 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 29.
A rainfall warning was in effect for the capital on Monday but has since ended.
It will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. The overnight low will be 16 C.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.
Wednesday’s high will be 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 32.
It will be cloudy tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be 16 C.
On Thursday – cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C.
