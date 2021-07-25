OTTAWA -- A humid and muggy Sunday will close out the weekend.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a partly cloudy Sunday with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 34. There is a chance of showers later in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index is 8 or very high.

The risk of showers or a storm lingers into the evening hours. The overnight low is 15 C.

Monday is also looking muggy with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 33. The day starts sunny but clouds are expected to move in by the afternoon bringing a small chance of scattered showers.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a good chance of showers but a cooler high of 23 C.

A partly sunny sky is in the cards for Wednesday.