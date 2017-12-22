

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 7, west of Carleton Place, as they investigate a fatal collision.

Officers were called to the area between Tatlock Road and Ramsay Concession 4A just after 12:00 p.m. for the collision. A transport truck had collided with a pick-up truck.

Police say one man is confirmed dead.

Motorists are being detoured around the collision scene at Townline Road in Carleton Place and Tatlock Road west of the collision scen.

Late Friday night, OPP said that an MTO vehicle at the scene was hit by another vehicle, seriously injuring an MTO employee who was assisting investigators.

The employee has been taken to hospital.

Police expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed at this time.